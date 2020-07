Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Contemporary Home in the Villas at Legacy West. Enjoy Urban Living Walking Distance to Upscale Shopping and Restaurants. Open Kitchen Offers Large Island with Seating, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Warmer Oven Drawer, and Upgraded Pendant Lighting. Features Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Study Nook with Built Ins, Energy Efficient, Two Car Garage with Epoxy Finish. Enjoy the Summer Nights on your Rooftop Patio with Fireplace.