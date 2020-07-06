Beautiful house with mature landscaping - lots of fruit trees in backyard. Relax in your gorgeous SUN-ROOM while enjoying the serenity of your zen-like backyard! Large privacy fence. Pristine white flooring in Study and formals! Cozy fireplace in Family room. Split bedrooms. Extended 5th bedroom currently used as media room. Large Game Room! Great utilization of space!! Many upgrades - see transaction desk for a list of upgrades. MUST SEE! Pets are case by case and need to be approved by landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6024 Toledo Street have any available units?
6024 Toledo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6024 Toledo Street have?
Some of 6024 Toledo Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 Toledo Street currently offering any rent specials?
6024 Toledo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 Toledo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6024 Toledo Street is pet friendly.
Does 6024 Toledo Street offer parking?
Yes, 6024 Toledo Street offers parking.
Does 6024 Toledo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 Toledo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 Toledo Street have a pool?
No, 6024 Toledo Street does not have a pool.
Does 6024 Toledo Street have accessible units?
No, 6024 Toledo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 Toledo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6024 Toledo Street has units with dishwashers.
