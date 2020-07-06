6024 Toledo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful house with mature landscaping - lots of fruit trees in backyard. Relax in your gorgeous SUN-ROOM while enjoying the serenity of your zen-like backyard! Large privacy fence. Pristine white flooring in Study and formals! Cozy fireplace in Family room. Split bedrooms. Extended 5th bedroom currently used as media room. Large Game Room! Great utilization of space!! Many upgrades - see transaction desk for a list of upgrades. MUST SEE! Pets are case by case and need to be approved by landlord.