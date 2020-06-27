5936 Broadmoor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Location,location, location! A gorgeous custom home in prime West Plano location and desired Plano West ISD! Located mins away from DNT,121 attractions,TOYOTA HQ,JCP, Liberty Mutual, Chase Bank, Shop Of Legacy. 5 mins away from Dallas Cowboys and $5 Billion Mile Development, Close to park and library. A stunning home offers Gleaming wood floors in formal living, dining, family room & study (could be 5th bdrm). Back yard comes with a swimming pool to provide you a private oasis. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and light furniture can be included.