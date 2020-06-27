All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:09 AM

5936 Broadmoor Drive

5936 Broadmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5936 Broadmoor Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Location,location, location! A gorgeous custom home in prime West Plano location and desired Plano West ISD! Located mins away from DNT,121 attractions,TOYOTA HQ,JCP, Liberty Mutual, Chase Bank, Shop Of Legacy. 5 mins away from Dallas Cowboys and $5 Billion Mile Development, Close to park and library. A stunning home offers Gleaming wood floors in formal living, dining, family room & study (could be 5th bdrm). Back yard comes with a swimming pool to provide you a private oasis. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and light furniture can be included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 Broadmoor Drive have any available units?
5936 Broadmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5936 Broadmoor Drive have?
Some of 5936 Broadmoor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 Broadmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5936 Broadmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 Broadmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5936 Broadmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5936 Broadmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5936 Broadmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 5936 Broadmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5936 Broadmoor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 Broadmoor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5936 Broadmoor Drive has a pool.
Does 5936 Broadmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 5936 Broadmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 Broadmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5936 Broadmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

