5789 Lois Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave

Clean, light and bright townhome at the highly sought-after Shops of Legacy. Beautiful 3 story floor plan. Move in ready. Open living area on 1st level. 2nd level kitchen complete with SS appliances, gas cooktop, lg kitchen island and dining area. Fireplace and additional living area opens to balcony. Lg master suite and two additional flexible bedrooms on 3rd level. Located in the epicenter of activity! Steps away from the vibrant Legacy West and The Dallas Cowboys Star Center. Easy access to DFW airport. This is a must see!