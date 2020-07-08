All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:57 AM

5789 Lois Lane

5789 Lois Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5789 Lois Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Clean, light and bright townhome at the highly sought-after Shops of Legacy. Beautiful 3 story floor plan. Move in ready. Open living area on 1st level. 2nd level kitchen complete with SS appliances, gas cooktop, lg kitchen island and dining area. Fireplace and additional living area opens to balcony. Lg master suite and two additional flexible bedrooms on 3rd level. Located in the epicenter of activity! Steps away from the vibrant Legacy West and The Dallas Cowboys Star Center. Easy access to DFW airport. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5789 Lois Lane have any available units?
5789 Lois Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5789 Lois Lane have?
Some of 5789 Lois Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5789 Lois Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5789 Lois Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5789 Lois Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5789 Lois Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5789 Lois Lane offer parking?
No, 5789 Lois Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5789 Lois Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5789 Lois Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5789 Lois Lane have a pool?
No, 5789 Lois Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5789 Lois Lane have accessible units?
No, 5789 Lois Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5789 Lois Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5789 Lois Lane has units with dishwashers.

