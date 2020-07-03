All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 5743 Headquarters Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5743 Headquarters Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:20 AM

5743 Headquarters Drive

5743 Headquarters Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5743 Headquarters Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Luxury walk-up town home in the highly coveted Legacy Town Center. Immaculately maintained 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 story home with 2 living areas, a large balcony & upgrades abound. Rich wood floors on main level. Living room anchored by attractive cast stone fireplace. Kitchen with granite counters, stacked stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop & breakfast bar open to living. All beds on 2nd level. Master with garden tub, tiled shower & granite vanity. Huge 3rd floor media room with mounted screen and projector. Access to huge balcony overlooking grounds. 2-car rear entry garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator stay. This townhome is great for anyone looking for an active walk-able lifestyle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5743 Headquarters Drive have any available units?
5743 Headquarters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5743 Headquarters Drive have?
Some of 5743 Headquarters Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5743 Headquarters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5743 Headquarters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5743 Headquarters Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5743 Headquarters Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5743 Headquarters Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5743 Headquarters Drive offers parking.
Does 5743 Headquarters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5743 Headquarters Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5743 Headquarters Drive have a pool?
No, 5743 Headquarters Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5743 Headquarters Drive have accessible units?
No, 5743 Headquarters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5743 Headquarters Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5743 Headquarters Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District