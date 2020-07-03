5743 Headquarters Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Luxury walk-up town home in the highly coveted Legacy Town Center. Immaculately maintained 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 story home with 2 living areas, a large balcony & upgrades abound. Rich wood floors on main level. Living room anchored by attractive cast stone fireplace. Kitchen with granite counters, stacked stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop & breakfast bar open to living. All beds on 2nd level. Master with garden tub, tiled shower & granite vanity. Huge 3rd floor media room with mounted screen and projector. Access to huge balcony overlooking grounds. 2-car rear entry garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator stay. This townhome is great for anyone looking for an active walk-able lifestyle