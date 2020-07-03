All apartments in Plano
5729 Headquarters Drive

5729 Headquarters Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5729 Headquarters Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 3 story townhome in the heart of the Legacy entertainment area. Walking distance to Legacy West! Fully updated kitchen with roll-out pantry shelving, living room featuring built-ins around a beautiful stone fireplace, dining area, and powder bath all on the FIRST FLOOR! 2nd floor features the master bedroom, secondary bedroom, and a large laundry room. 3rd floor could be a large bedroom, game room, or media room and includes a full bathroom, walk-in closet, and a large covered patio. Beautiful townhome, great location, amazing price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5729 Headquarters Drive have any available units?
5729 Headquarters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5729 Headquarters Drive have?
Some of 5729 Headquarters Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5729 Headquarters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5729 Headquarters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 Headquarters Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5729 Headquarters Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5729 Headquarters Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5729 Headquarters Drive offers parking.
Does 5729 Headquarters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5729 Headquarters Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 Headquarters Drive have a pool?
No, 5729 Headquarters Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5729 Headquarters Drive have accessible units?
No, 5729 Headquarters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 Headquarters Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5729 Headquarters Drive has units with dishwashers.

