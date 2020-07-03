5729 Headquarters Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage media room

Beautiful 3 story townhome in the heart of the Legacy entertainment area. Walking distance to Legacy West! Fully updated kitchen with roll-out pantry shelving, living room featuring built-ins around a beautiful stone fireplace, dining area, and powder bath all on the FIRST FLOOR! 2nd floor features the master bedroom, secondary bedroom, and a large laundry room. 3rd floor could be a large bedroom, game room, or media room and includes a full bathroom, walk-in closet, and a large covered patio. Beautiful townhome, great location, amazing price!