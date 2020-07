Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Luxury Townhome home at the Shops of Legacy and located in Plano ISD! Walk into a tiled entry with private bedroom, perfect for guests or roomate. Kitchen on second floor with granite, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and gas cooktop overlooking living area and fireplace and has a great flow for entertaining. On the third floor you'll find 2 large bedrooms including master with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and oversized walkin closet.