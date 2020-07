Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy 3 spacious living areas of this home! Oversized family room, casual dining and great kitchen! Gorgeous kitchen with new Granite counters, SS appliances, gas cooktop, 42 inc cabinets and an island!Ample closets, 5 bedrooms, with an oversized Master Bedroom suite with 18 x 8 closet! Large backyard with covered patio! This home is well maintained and clean! Tenant and tenants agent to verify all schools and room dimensions.