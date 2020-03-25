All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:30 PM

5108 Sunningdale Court

5108 Sunningdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

5108 Sunningdale Court, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Immaculate home located on a tree lined street boasts fabulous backyard, pool and covered patio. Great curb appeal. Dramatic foyer with high ceilings. Elegant living and dining room features plantation shutters, beautiful light fixtures and fireplace. Large master suite is a delight.Master bath features garden tub, 2 vanities and walk-in closet with built-ins.Family room has great views of the pool and boasts built-ins & warm wood floors.Gourmet kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, double oven, lrg breakfast bar & walk-in pantry.Breakfast room has built-in cabinets.French doors overlooking front yard.Spacious secondary bdrms up has walk-in closets. Game room up. Perfect home for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Sunningdale Court have any available units?
5108 Sunningdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5108 Sunningdale Court have?
Some of 5108 Sunningdale Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Sunningdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Sunningdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Sunningdale Court pet-friendly?
No, 5108 Sunningdale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5108 Sunningdale Court offer parking?
Yes, 5108 Sunningdale Court offers parking.
Does 5108 Sunningdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Sunningdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Sunningdale Court have a pool?
Yes, 5108 Sunningdale Court has a pool.
Does 5108 Sunningdale Court have accessible units?
No, 5108 Sunningdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Sunningdale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5108 Sunningdale Court has units with dishwashers.

