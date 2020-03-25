5108 Sunningdale Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool

Immaculate home located on a tree lined street boasts fabulous backyard, pool and covered patio. Great curb appeal. Dramatic foyer with high ceilings. Elegant living and dining room features plantation shutters, beautiful light fixtures and fireplace. Large master suite is a delight.Master bath features garden tub, 2 vanities and walk-in closet with built-ins.Family room has great views of the pool and boasts built-ins & warm wood floors.Gourmet kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, double oven, lrg breakfast bar & walk-in pantry.Breakfast room has built-in cabinets.French doors overlooking front yard.Spacious secondary bdrms up has walk-in closets. Game room up. Perfect home for entertaining.