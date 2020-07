Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome in a prime location. Highly coveted floor plan in the community with an open concept design. Wood floors adorn the bottom floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, and an island. Grand master suite up, with an oversized walk in closet. Another living room upstairs seperates the master from two other bedrooms and a full bath. Walking distance to shopping and dining. Minutes from PGBTP and HWY 75! Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator included!!