Plano, TX
508 Harmon Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:25 AM

508 Harmon Drive

508 Harmon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

508 Harmon Dr, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful 2019 built 2 story corner unit town-home with many windows letting in lots of natural light! Property never lived in; all new everything; 3 door Refrigerator with water dispenser, front load washer & dryer included. Attached 2-car garage. Energy star certified; Tank less water heater; EcoBee Thermostat with built-in Alexa on both the floors. Home features large island that over looks the dining room with pocket office space right off the kitchen which can also be used as a bar. Hard wood floor throughout first floor. Large storage below the stairs.. Large master bed, balcony over-looking courtyard, with over-sized walk-in closet; split vanities and large shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Harmon Drive have any available units?
508 Harmon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Harmon Drive have?
Some of 508 Harmon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Harmon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
508 Harmon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Harmon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 508 Harmon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 508 Harmon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 508 Harmon Drive offers parking.
Does 508 Harmon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 Harmon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Harmon Drive have a pool?
No, 508 Harmon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 508 Harmon Drive have accessible units?
No, 508 Harmon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Harmon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Harmon Drive has units with dishwashers.

