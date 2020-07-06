508 Harmon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful 2019 built 2 story corner unit town-home with many windows letting in lots of natural light! Property never lived in; all new everything; 3 door Refrigerator with water dispenser, front load washer & dryer included. Attached 2-car garage. Energy star certified; Tank less water heater; EcoBee Thermostat with built-in Alexa on both the floors. Home features large island that over looks the dining room with pocket office space right off the kitchen which can also be used as a bar. Hard wood floor throughout first floor. Large storage below the stairs.. Large master bed, balcony over-looking courtyard, with over-sized walk-in closet; split vanities and large shower.