501 Tribal Road

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great curb appeal! Comfortable and inviting describes this one story home located on corner lot. Enjoy beautiful family room with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace with wall of windows overlooking back lawn. Spacious kitchen opens to living area. Cozy breakfast nook with window seats. Elegant formal dining is great for entertaining. Relax in private Master Retreat with plantation shutters and garden tub. Secondary bedroom has built in desk and plantation shutters. Enjoy backyard gatherings under covered patio overlooking back yard with wood fence. Beautiful, rich looking hardwood laminate in living, dining and halls. Recently installed sprinkler system, floors, etc. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.