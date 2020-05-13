All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:59 AM

501 Tribal Road

501 Tribal Road · No Longer Available
Location

501 Tribal Road, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great curb appeal! Comfortable and inviting describes this one story home located on corner lot. Enjoy beautiful family room with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace with wall of windows overlooking back lawn. Spacious kitchen opens to living area. Cozy breakfast nook with window seats. Elegant formal dining is great for entertaining. Relax in private Master Retreat with plantation shutters and garden tub. Secondary bedroom has built in desk and plantation shutters. Enjoy backyard gatherings under covered patio overlooking back yard with wood fence. Beautiful, rich looking hardwood laminate in living, dining and halls. Recently installed sprinkler system, floors, etc. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Tribal Road have any available units?
501 Tribal Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Tribal Road have?
Some of 501 Tribal Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Tribal Road currently offering any rent specials?
501 Tribal Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Tribal Road pet-friendly?
No, 501 Tribal Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 501 Tribal Road offer parking?
Yes, 501 Tribal Road offers parking.
Does 501 Tribal Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Tribal Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Tribal Road have a pool?
No, 501 Tribal Road does not have a pool.
Does 501 Tribal Road have accessible units?
No, 501 Tribal Road does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Tribal Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Tribal Road has units with dishwashers.

