4805 Thorntree Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 10:53 AM

4805 Thorntree Drive

4805 Thorntree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4805 Thorntree Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful SINGLE STORY WITH -PAINTED BRICK 2019! Fabulous floor plan with 2 Living Areas, one with WBFP! This property comes with SS frig 2019, full size washer_dryer, large flat screen TV ready to go!! Big MSTR bath with large shower and walk in closet and closet system. Carpet in family room 2019, fresh paint in garage with beautiful epoxy floor 2019 Beautiful Oak trees and private landscaped backyard. Recent updates interior paint 2016, wood fence and landscape 2016, EGDO 2017, carpet bedrooms and living room 2016. Stainless steel dishwasher, microwave and range 2018! Minutes from shopping and dining at Shops of Legacy and Legacy West!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Thorntree Drive have any available units?
4805 Thorntree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 Thorntree Drive have?
Some of 4805 Thorntree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Thorntree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Thorntree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Thorntree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4805 Thorntree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4805 Thorntree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Thorntree Drive offers parking.
Does 4805 Thorntree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 Thorntree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Thorntree Drive have a pool?
No, 4805 Thorntree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Thorntree Drive have accessible units?
No, 4805 Thorntree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Thorntree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 Thorntree Drive has units with dishwashers.

