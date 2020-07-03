4805 Thorntree Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful SINGLE STORY WITH -PAINTED BRICK 2019! Fabulous floor plan with 2 Living Areas, one with WBFP! This property comes with SS frig 2019, full size washer_dryer, large flat screen TV ready to go!! Big MSTR bath with large shower and walk in closet and closet system. Carpet in family room 2019, fresh paint in garage with beautiful epoxy floor 2019 Beautiful Oak trees and private landscaped backyard. Recent updates interior paint 2016, wood fence and landscape 2016, EGDO 2017, carpet bedrooms and living room 2016. Stainless steel dishwasher, microwave and range 2018! Minutes from shopping and dining at Shops of Legacy and Legacy West!