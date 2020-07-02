All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:47 PM

4716 Bear Run Drive

4716 Bear Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4716 Bear Run Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully REMODELED 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on quiet cul de sac street in a great neighborhood in West Plano, blocks from Preston & Lorimar, close to the community pool! No carpet, NEW engineered hardwood floors throughout the home. Wonderfully updated kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile back splash and NEW SS appliances. You will love all the NEW vanities in updated bathrooms. Gorgeous updated separate shower in master-bath with NEW dual sink vanity. Large walk-in closet in master with great shelving. Entire home freshly painted. 2 REFRIGERATORS, WASHER and DRYER, professional yard care and pest service all included in rent. This home is ready for great new tenants and won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Bear Run Drive have any available units?
4716 Bear Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 Bear Run Drive have?
Some of 4716 Bear Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Bear Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Bear Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Bear Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4716 Bear Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4716 Bear Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4716 Bear Run Drive offers parking.
Does 4716 Bear Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4716 Bear Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Bear Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4716 Bear Run Drive has a pool.
Does 4716 Bear Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 4716 Bear Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Bear Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4716 Bear Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

