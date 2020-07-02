4716 Bear Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully REMODELED 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on quiet cul de sac street in a great neighborhood in West Plano, blocks from Preston & Lorimar, close to the community pool! No carpet, NEW engineered hardwood floors throughout the home. Wonderfully updated kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile back splash and NEW SS appliances. You will love all the NEW vanities in updated bathrooms. Gorgeous updated separate shower in master-bath with NEW dual sink vanity. Large walk-in closet in master with great shelving. Entire home freshly painted. 2 REFRIGERATORS, WASHER and DRYER, professional yard care and pest service all included in rent. This home is ready for great new tenants and won't last long!