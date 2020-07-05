All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4701 Bull Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4701 Bull Run Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4701 Bull Run Drive

4701 Bull Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4701 Bull Run Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Inviting, bright and open West Plano home with an oversized backyard on a corner lot. This 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom home offers a great floor plan for entertaining with 2 living areas. Kitchen has been updated and includes stainless steel appliances. Features full size front load washer and dryer, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and window blinds. Fresh and clean, just move in and enjoy!
Rent includes: Lawn Service.
Pets to be determined on a case by case basis. Less than 50lbs, 2 pet maximum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Bull Run Drive have any available units?
4701 Bull Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 Bull Run Drive have?
Some of 4701 Bull Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Bull Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Bull Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Bull Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 Bull Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4701 Bull Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4701 Bull Run Drive offers parking.
Does 4701 Bull Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4701 Bull Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Bull Run Drive have a pool?
No, 4701 Bull Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4701 Bull Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 4701 Bull Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Bull Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 Bull Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District