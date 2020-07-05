4701 Bull Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Inviting, bright and open West Plano home with an oversized backyard on a corner lot. This 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom home offers a great floor plan for entertaining with 2 living areas. Kitchen has been updated and includes stainless steel appliances. Features full size front load washer and dryer, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and window blinds. Fresh and clean, just move in and enjoy!

Rent includes: Lawn Service.

Pets to be determined on a case by case basis. Less than 50lbs, 2 pet maximum.