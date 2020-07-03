All apartments in Plano
4694 Amanda Court

4694 Amanda Court · No Longer Available
Location

4694 Amanda Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
I will give you 5 compelling reasons to stop looking, and pick me. Here you go..I am the best of BOTH WORLDS! Low maintenance lifestyle of a Townhome and yet I am like a single family home including the YARD! I am easy on your knees. Only 2 FLOORS. Most of the town homes in this area are three story. Location Location Location, 10 rated FRISCO ISD schools, minutes from the exciting night life at LEGACY WEST and LEGACY EAST. Pool & playground in the community! U still reading? Man! you are a tough sell! Upgrades..Premium lot with a huge yard on the side, hot water circulator to get hot water instantly, tons of custom built-ins: entry way, walk-in closets, shoe closet, curtains, private patio, North-facing unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4694 Amanda Court have any available units?
4694 Amanda Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4694 Amanda Court have?
Some of 4694 Amanda Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4694 Amanda Court currently offering any rent specials?
4694 Amanda Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4694 Amanda Court pet-friendly?
No, 4694 Amanda Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4694 Amanda Court offer parking?
Yes, 4694 Amanda Court offers parking.
Does 4694 Amanda Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4694 Amanda Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4694 Amanda Court have a pool?
Yes, 4694 Amanda Court has a pool.
Does 4694 Amanda Court have accessible units?
No, 4694 Amanda Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4694 Amanda Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4694 Amanda Court has units with dishwashers.

