4694 Amanda Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

I will give you 5 compelling reasons to stop looking, and pick me. Here you go..I am the best of BOTH WORLDS! Low maintenance lifestyle of a Townhome and yet I am like a single family home including the YARD! I am easy on your knees. Only 2 FLOORS. Most of the town homes in this area are three story. Location Location Location, 10 rated FRISCO ISD schools, minutes from the exciting night life at LEGACY WEST and LEGACY EAST. Pool & playground in the community! U still reading? Man! you are a tough sell! Upgrades..Premium lot with a huge yard on the side, hot water circulator to get hot water instantly, tons of custom built-ins: entry way, walk-in closets, shoe closet, curtains, private patio, North-facing unit.