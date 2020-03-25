Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4685 Baldwin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4685 Baldwin Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4685 Baldwin Lane
4685 Baldwin Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4685 Baldwin Lane, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application fee is $50 per adult. TAR Application for each adult, copies of driver’s license, proof of income. All information deemed reliable, but tenant to verify all information including schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4685 Baldwin Lane have any available units?
4685 Baldwin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4685 Baldwin Lane have?
Some of 4685 Baldwin Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4685 Baldwin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4685 Baldwin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4685 Baldwin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4685 Baldwin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4685 Baldwin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4685 Baldwin Lane offers parking.
Does 4685 Baldwin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4685 Baldwin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4685 Baldwin Lane have a pool?
No, 4685 Baldwin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4685 Baldwin Lane have accessible units?
No, 4685 Baldwin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4685 Baldwin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4685 Baldwin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District