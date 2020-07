Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous totally remodeled home in highly sought after exemplary Plano ISD district. Great Location! Close to all your needs: Frisco Stonebriar shopping mall, all kinds of restaurants, Walmart and Sam club, 121 and Tollway Etc. House also features granite counter, stainless steel appliance, designer pattern back splash. Master down; backyard next to greenbelt etc. It is a really quiet place with all the convenience to enjoy your family life!