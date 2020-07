Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome with granite counters, SS appliances, and a nice backyard. You will love the 3 upstairs bedrooms which include an enormous master bedroom and master closet, a huge 2nd bedroom, and good size third bedroom. Excellent location in FRISCO ISD with easy access to 121, mall, and tons of shopping. The townhome is just a few homes away from a huge open park and walking trails