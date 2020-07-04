4640 Sunnybrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely townhouse in great Plano neighborhood! Three large bedrooms upstairs along with a big game room. 2 full baths plus laundry is also located upstairs. Downstairs nice open living area with double sided fireplace. Nice open kitchen with eat in breakfast area. Large office downstairs with closet for storage. Washer and dryer included. Front yard mowing included. Nice patio in the backyard perfect for table and BBQ! Owner is willing to provide refrigerator if needed.