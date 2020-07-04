4640 Sunnybrook Drive

Lovely townhouse in great Plano neighborhood! Three large bedrooms upstairs along with a big game room. 2 full baths plus laundry is also located upstairs. Downstairs nice open living area with double sided fireplace. Nice open kitchen with eat in breakfast area. Large office downstairs with closet for storage. Washer and dryer included. Front yard mowing included. Nice patio in the backyard perfect for table and BBQ! Owner is willing to provide refrigerator if needed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
