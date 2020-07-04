All apartments in Plano
4640 Sunnybrook Drive
4640 Sunnybrook Drive

4640 Sunnybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4640 Sunnybrook Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely townhouse in great Plano neighborhood! Three large bedrooms upstairs along with a big game room. 2 full baths plus laundry is also located upstairs. Downstairs nice open living area with double sided fireplace. Nice open kitchen with eat in breakfast area. Large office downstairs with closet for storage. Washer and dryer included. Front yard mowing included. Nice patio in the backyard perfect for table and BBQ! Owner is willing to provide refrigerator if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 Sunnybrook Drive have any available units?
4640 Sunnybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4640 Sunnybrook Drive have?
Some of 4640 Sunnybrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 Sunnybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Sunnybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Sunnybrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4640 Sunnybrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4640 Sunnybrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4640 Sunnybrook Drive offers parking.
Does 4640 Sunnybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4640 Sunnybrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Sunnybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 4640 Sunnybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4640 Sunnybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4640 Sunnybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Sunnybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4640 Sunnybrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

