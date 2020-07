Amenities

Beautiful , light and bright two story home with excellent Location at Preston and Parker in the prestige west Plano area, Award-winning Best Plano West Schools! Close to Toll roads, near exclusive million dollars estates., Wonderful floor plan, hardwood floor throughout the whole house. Huge master bedroom down stairs. three bedrooms and one huge game room upstairs, island kitchen ,bright breakfast nook overlooking the back yard.