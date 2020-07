Amenities

Amazing location near tollway and 121. minutes away from tons of restaurants, stores, Stonebriar mall, Legacy West and lots of entertainment. New floors installed! Enjoy this low maintenance townhouse, very maintained townhouse with tall ceilings and a very spacious floor plan. 1 bedroom downstairs and 2 upstairs and game room upstairs. Exemplary Frisco School district. Amazing rental opportunity.