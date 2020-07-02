All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019

4612 Knoll Hollow Trail

4612 Knoll Hollow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Knoll Hollow Trail, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Ready to move in!!!Beautiful two story well maintained home nestled in Wellington Run with sought after Plano ISD schools. Some updates include slate tile in entry ways, recent laminate floors downstairs, engineered wood floors throughout the entire upstairs bedrooms and game room! Beautiful stone fireplace, updated light fixtures throughout, and nicely remodeled bathrooms. House has a stunning backyard Oasis with a Saltwater pool and spa, board on board fence, and minutes away from Archgate Park. Roof replaced late 2016. Great location minutes away from Preston and Dallas North Tollway. You dont want to miss this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail have any available units?
4612 Knoll Hollow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail have?
Some of 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Knoll Hollow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail offers parking.
Does 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail has a pool.
Does 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail have accessible units?
No, 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4612 Knoll Hollow Trail has units with dishwashers.

