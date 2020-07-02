4612 Knoll Hollow Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Ready to move in!!!Beautiful two story well maintained home nestled in Wellington Run with sought after Plano ISD schools. Some updates include slate tile in entry ways, recent laminate floors downstairs, engineered wood floors throughout the entire upstairs bedrooms and game room! Beautiful stone fireplace, updated light fixtures throughout, and nicely remodeled bathrooms. House has a stunning backyard Oasis with a Saltwater pool and spa, board on board fence, and minutes away from Archgate Park. Roof replaced late 2016. Great location minutes away from Preston and Dallas North Tollway. You dont want to miss this home!