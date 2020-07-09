4580 Titus Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town home in very desirable Plano location with Frisco ISD. Stunning open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in the family room, Upgrades include high end finished with quartz countertops, Gas Cooktop, stainless steel appliances in kitchen open to huge family room and breakfast area. Upstairs offer master retreat with Quartz countertops in master bath and walk-in Closet. Two spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and laundry room. Less then 5 min drive to Toyota, Liberty Mutual, Shops at Legacy, Legacy west and the major thoroughfare. Must see!!!!