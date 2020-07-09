All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4580 Titus Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4580 Titus Circle
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:26 PM

4580 Titus Circle

4580 Titus Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4580 Titus Cir, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town home in very desirable Plano location with Frisco ISD. Stunning open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in the family room, Upgrades include high end finished with quartz countertops, Gas Cooktop, stainless steel appliances in kitchen open to huge family room and breakfast area. Upstairs offer master retreat with Quartz countertops in master bath and walk-in Closet. Two spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and laundry room. Less then 5 min drive to Toyota, Liberty Mutual, Shops at Legacy, Legacy west and the major thoroughfare. Must see!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4580 Titus Circle have any available units?
4580 Titus Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4580 Titus Circle have?
Some of 4580 Titus Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4580 Titus Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4580 Titus Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4580 Titus Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4580 Titus Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4580 Titus Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4580 Titus Circle offers parking.
Does 4580 Titus Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4580 Titus Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4580 Titus Circle have a pool?
No, 4580 Titus Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4580 Titus Circle have accessible units?
No, 4580 Titus Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4580 Titus Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4580 Titus Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District