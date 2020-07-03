All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4557 Ethridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4557 Ethridge Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:52 AM

4557 Ethridge Drive

4557 Ethridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4557 Ethridge Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
guest suite
media room
Beautiful and well-maintained home! This house was originally built with premium upgrades and now more upgrades and fresh paint from the seller. Nestled in a great neighborhood in a well-sought after Frisco ISD. Walk into an elegant marble floor entrance and high ceilings. Master bedroom has a private sitting room, great for a study or nursery if needed. Each of the other bedrooms is very spacious, with a full bath and huge walk-in closet. Master and guest suite are downstairs. Enjoy the hand-scraped wood floors and wrought-iron staircase. Family members will enjoy multiple living spaces including a media room and bar upstairs. Book an appointment to see it today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 Ethridge Drive have any available units?
4557 Ethridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4557 Ethridge Drive have?
Some of 4557 Ethridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 Ethridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4557 Ethridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 Ethridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4557 Ethridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4557 Ethridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4557 Ethridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4557 Ethridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4557 Ethridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 Ethridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4557 Ethridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4557 Ethridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4557 Ethridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 Ethridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4557 Ethridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District