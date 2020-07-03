4557 Ethridge Drive

Amenities
Beautiful and well-maintained home! This house was originally built with premium upgrades and now more upgrades and fresh paint from the seller. Nestled in a great neighborhood in a well-sought after Frisco ISD. Walk into an elegant marble floor entrance and high ceilings. Master bedroom has a private sitting room, great for a study or nursery if needed. Each of the other bedrooms is very spacious, with a full bath and huge walk-in closet. Master and guest suite are downstairs. Enjoy the hand-scraped wood floors and wrought-iron staircase. Family members will enjoy multiple living spaces including a media room and bar upstairs. Book an appointment to see it today!!!