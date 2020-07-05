All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4544 Tuscany Drive

4544 Tuscany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4544 Tuscany Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Absolutely stunning home on one of the most desirable location in west Plano. Master and one guest suite downstairs. Spacious 4 bedrooms with study. Bright and Light! Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances overlooks spacious family room and pool. Good size yard with Pool and extra green area. Ready to move in. A Must See.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 Tuscany Drive have any available units?
4544 Tuscany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 Tuscany Drive have?
Some of 4544 Tuscany Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 Tuscany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4544 Tuscany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 Tuscany Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4544 Tuscany Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4544 Tuscany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4544 Tuscany Drive offers parking.
Does 4544 Tuscany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 Tuscany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 Tuscany Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4544 Tuscany Drive has a pool.
Does 4544 Tuscany Drive have accessible units?
No, 4544 Tuscany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 Tuscany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 Tuscany Drive has units with dishwashers.

