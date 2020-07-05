4544 Tuscany Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

Absolutely stunning home on one of the most desirable location in west Plano. Master and one guest suite downstairs. Spacious 4 bedrooms with study. Bright and Light! Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances overlooks spacious family room and pool. Good size yard with Pool and extra green area. Ready to move in. A Must See.