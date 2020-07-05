Absolutely stunning home on one of the most desirable location in west Plano. Master and one guest suite downstairs. Spacious 4 bedrooms with study. Bright and Light! Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances overlooks spacious family room and pool. Good size yard with Pool and extra green area. Ready to move in. A Must See.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4544 Tuscany Drive have any available units?
4544 Tuscany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 Tuscany Drive have?
Some of 4544 Tuscany Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 Tuscany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4544 Tuscany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.