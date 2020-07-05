4537 Salerno Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Preston Springs neighborhood! Beautiful large open floor plan home with pool and circle drive. Gated front entry to home and pool. Grand entry with staircase open to formal living and dining rooms. Home features 4 br, 3 baths, 3 car garage, study, and loft upstairs. Master suite with fireplace, large private bathroom and WIC. Secondary bedroom down and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Utility room with WD hookups, cabinets and sink. Large kitchen with SS double ovens, microwave, open cooktop in island and granite countertops. Kitchen open to living room with fireplace and wet bar. Beautiful pool and spa with wrap around yard. All information to be verified.