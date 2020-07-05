All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:59 AM

4537 Salerno Circle

4537 Salerno Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4537 Salerno Circle, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Preston Springs neighborhood! Beautiful large open floor plan home with pool and circle drive. Gated front entry to home and pool. Grand entry with staircase open to formal living and dining rooms. Home features 4 br, 3 baths, 3 car garage, study, and loft upstairs. Master suite with fireplace, large private bathroom and WIC. Secondary bedroom down and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Utility room with WD hookups, cabinets and sink. Large kitchen with SS double ovens, microwave, open cooktop in island and granite countertops. Kitchen open to living room with fireplace and wet bar. Beautiful pool and spa with wrap around yard. All information to be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 Salerno Circle have any available units?
4537 Salerno Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4537 Salerno Circle have?
Some of 4537 Salerno Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4537 Salerno Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4537 Salerno Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 Salerno Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4537 Salerno Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4537 Salerno Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4537 Salerno Circle offers parking.
Does 4537 Salerno Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4537 Salerno Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 Salerno Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4537 Salerno Circle has a pool.
Does 4537 Salerno Circle have accessible units?
No, 4537 Salerno Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 Salerno Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4537 Salerno Circle has units with dishwashers.

