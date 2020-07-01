All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 26 2019 at 5:58 PM

4523 Hawkhurst Drive

4523 Hawkhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4523 Hawkhurst Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Great 4 bedroom 3.5 baths home with 3 living areas. Master suite down. Kitchen open to family room and view fenced back yard. 3rd living area upstairs with 3 beds and 2 full baths. Master bath wall paper to be removed and painted. Directly across from park and baseball diamonds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Hawkhurst Drive have any available units?
4523 Hawkhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 Hawkhurst Drive have?
Some of 4523 Hawkhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Hawkhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Hawkhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Hawkhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4523 Hawkhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4523 Hawkhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4523 Hawkhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 4523 Hawkhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 Hawkhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Hawkhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 4523 Hawkhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4523 Hawkhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 4523 Hawkhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Hawkhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4523 Hawkhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

