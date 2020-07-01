Great 4 bedroom 3.5 baths home with 3 living areas. Master suite down. Kitchen open to family room and view fenced back yard. 3rd living area upstairs with 3 beds and 2 full baths. Master bath wall paper to be removed and painted. Directly across from park and baseball diamonds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4523 Hawkhurst Drive have any available units?
4523 Hawkhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
What amenities does 4523 Hawkhurst Drive have?
Some of 4523 Hawkhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Hawkhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Hawkhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.