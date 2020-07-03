4523 Aspen Glen Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy updated well located house ready for your occupancy. Recently installed laminate Floor, new appliances, fresh paint. This beautiful house includes a fireplace, a breakfast bar, granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, breakfast nook, windows throughout the house. Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower, and double sinks. The home features tankless water heater, solar screens, and double pane windows. Excellent FRISCO ISD, Easy drive to restaurants, shopping, Hwy 121, Dallas Tollway, entertainment, employment hub like HQ area.