Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4523 Aspen Glen Road
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:09 AM

4523 Aspen Glen Road

4523 Aspen Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

4523 Aspen Glen Road, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy updated well located house ready for your occupancy. Recently installed laminate Floor, new appliances, fresh paint. This beautiful house includes a fireplace, a breakfast bar, granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, breakfast nook, windows throughout the house. Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower, and double sinks. The home features tankless water heater, solar screens, and double pane windows. Excellent FRISCO ISD, Easy drive to restaurants, shopping, Hwy 121, Dallas Tollway, entertainment, employment hub like HQ area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Aspen Glen Road have any available units?
4523 Aspen Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 Aspen Glen Road have?
Some of 4523 Aspen Glen Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Aspen Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Aspen Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Aspen Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 4523 Aspen Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4523 Aspen Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 4523 Aspen Glen Road offers parking.
Does 4523 Aspen Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 Aspen Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Aspen Glen Road have a pool?
No, 4523 Aspen Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 4523 Aspen Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 4523 Aspen Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Aspen Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4523 Aspen Glen Road has units with dishwashers.

