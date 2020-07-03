4523 Aspen Glen Road

Amenities
Cozy updated well located house ready for your occupancy. Recently installed laminate Floor, new appliances, fresh paint. This beautiful house includes a fireplace, a breakfast bar, granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, breakfast nook, windows throughout the house. Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower, and double sinks. The home features tankless water heater, solar screens, and double pane windows. Excellent FRISCO ISD, Easy drive to restaurants, shopping, Hwy 121, Dallas Tollway, entertainment, employment hub like HQ area.