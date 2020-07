Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous home in top rated PISD, with updated gourmet kitchen, center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and open to living area. Master bedroom down features en suite bathroom and over sized walk in closet. Two bedrooms and two full baths down. Two bedrooms upstairs, living area and jack and jill bath. Backyard oasis includes charming courtyard with grass for pets or play. Three car garage, minutes to DNT, Frisco Star and Shops at Legacy.