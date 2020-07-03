All apartments in Plano
4501 Nunnley Drive

4501 Nunnley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4501 Nunnley Dr, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful Home at prestigious Deerfield North with Frisco ISD schools. Located at cul-de-sac with easy access to parks, schools, and hospitals. Amenities includes granite countertops, media and game room, etc. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Nunnley Drive have any available units?
4501 Nunnley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Nunnley Drive have?
Some of 4501 Nunnley Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Nunnley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Nunnley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Nunnley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Nunnley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4501 Nunnley Drive offer parking?
No, 4501 Nunnley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4501 Nunnley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Nunnley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Nunnley Drive have a pool?
No, 4501 Nunnley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Nunnley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4501 Nunnley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Nunnley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Nunnley Drive has units with dishwashers.

