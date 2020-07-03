Beautiful Home at prestigious Deerfield North with Frisco ISD schools. Located at cul-de-sac with easy access to parks, schools, and hospitals. Amenities includes granite countertops, media and game room, etc. MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4501 Nunnley Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
What amenities does 4501 Nunnley Drive have?
Some of 4501 Nunnley Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Nunnley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Nunnley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.