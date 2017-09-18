4456 Junction Drive

Amenities
This two-story, charming home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located within the Plano ISD! Highlights include hand-carved wooden floors, mechanical window shade in living room, tons of natural light throughout, wood-burning fireplace, wet-bar, granite countertops with plenty of space in kitchen, stainless steel refrigerator in kitchen* and master bedroom on first floor! The second floor has remaining bedrooms which have ceiling fans and carpet. The fenced, nice-sized backyard is perfect for relaxing! Pest control included! Entertainment, dining and shopping nearby - this home is a must-see!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.