4456 Junction Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This two-story, charming home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located within the Plano ISD! Highlights include hand-carved wooden floors, mechanical window shade in living room, tons of natural light throughout, wood-burning fireplace, wet-bar, granite countertops with plenty of space in kitchen, stainless steel refrigerator in kitchen* and master bedroom on first floor! The second floor has remaining bedrooms which have ceiling fans and carpet. The fenced, nice-sized backyard is perfect for relaxing! Pest control included! Entertainment, dining and shopping nearby - this home is a must-see!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.