Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4456 Junction Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

4456 Junction Drive

4456 Junction Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4456 Junction Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two-story, charming home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located within the Plano ISD! Highlights include hand-carved wooden floors, mechanical window shade in living room, tons of natural light throughout, wood-burning fireplace, wet-bar, granite countertops with plenty of space in kitchen, stainless steel refrigerator in kitchen* and master bedroom on first floor! The second floor has remaining bedrooms which have ceiling fans and carpet. The fenced, nice-sized backyard is perfect for relaxing! Pest control included! Entertainment, dining and shopping nearby - this home is a must-see!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4456 Junction Drive have any available units?
4456 Junction Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4456 Junction Drive have?
Some of 4456 Junction Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4456 Junction Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4456 Junction Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4456 Junction Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4456 Junction Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4456 Junction Drive offer parking?
No, 4456 Junction Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4456 Junction Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4456 Junction Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4456 Junction Drive have a pool?
No, 4456 Junction Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4456 Junction Drive have accessible units?
No, 4456 Junction Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4456 Junction Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4456 Junction Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

