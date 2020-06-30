All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:12 PM

4453 Riptide Lane

4453 Riptide Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4453 Riptide Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
2017 Cardinal Low E Windows, Roof Replaced, Sprinkler Controller and Rain Sensor
2018 Fence Stained, Dual Trane HVAC 16 SEER
2019 Wooden Plank Floor, New Dishwasher, Stove & Microwave, Fresh Paint Neutral Tones, Landscape Redone, Hot Water Tank

3 Full Bathrooms 2 up 1 down
4 Bedrooms Master up plus 2 up and 1 down
1 Game room up
1 Large family room WBFP with Gas Starter
Open plan large kitchen with island
Breakfast area window seat, Ceramic tiles in Kitchen, Large Laundry Room, Alarm System
All lights LED

Community offers pool, park, play ground, trails & pond!
Walking distance to Borchardt Elementary school
Close to Frisco mall, Banks. Shopping Centers.

Move in today before school starts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

