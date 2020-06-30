4453 Riptide Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities alarm system game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

2017 Cardinal Low E Windows, Roof Replaced, Sprinkler Controller and Rain Sensor

2018 Fence Stained, Dual Trane HVAC 16 SEER

2019 Wooden Plank Floor, New Dishwasher, Stove & Microwave, Fresh Paint Neutral Tones, Landscape Redone, Hot Water Tank



3 Full Bathrooms 2 up 1 down

4 Bedrooms Master up plus 2 up and 1 down

1 Game room up

1 Large family room WBFP with Gas Starter

Open plan large kitchen with island

Breakfast area window seat, Ceramic tiles in Kitchen, Large Laundry Room, Alarm System

All lights LED



Community offers pool, park, play ground, trails & pond!

Walking distance to Borchardt Elementary school

Close to Frisco mall, Banks. Shopping Centers.



Move in today before school starts.