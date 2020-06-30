4453 Riptide Lane

Amenities
2017 Cardinal Low E Windows, Roof Replaced, Sprinkler Controller and Rain Sensor
2018 Fence Stained, Dual Trane HVAC 16 SEER
2019 Wooden Plank Floor, New Dishwasher, Stove & Microwave, Fresh Paint Neutral Tones, Landscape Redone, Hot Water Tank
3 Full Bathrooms 2 up 1 down
4 Bedrooms Master up plus 2 up and 1 down
1 Game room up
1 Large family room WBFP with Gas Starter
Open plan large kitchen with island
Breakfast area window seat, Ceramic tiles in Kitchen, Large Laundry Room, Alarm System
All lights LED
Community offers pool, park, play ground, trails & pond!
Walking distance to Borchardt Elementary school
Close to Frisco mall, Banks. Shopping Centers.
Move in today before school starts.