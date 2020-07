Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Excellent location. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, Guest bedroom or study on first floor. Large family room with high ceiling. Spacious kitchen with island & desk. Newly updated granite c-tops and engineered wood floors, and new carpet and new paint walls. Walk to community pool, park, play ground, trails & pond! Walking distance to Elementary school.

