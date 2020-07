Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities media room

This gorgeous traditional one story house conveniently located in W Plano area. Oversized gourmet kit with hardwood flrs, large ctr island with bkfst bar, built-in hutch, crown moldings entrance, fans, vaulted ceilings, oversized windows in the formal living room and family room. Entire house is full of nature light. Within 10 mins driving distance you will get to shopping, restaurants and movie theaters etc...This is an idea house to raise a family. It is must see!