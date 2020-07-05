All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:05 AM

4432 Cityview Drive

4432 Cityview Drive
Location

4432 Cityview Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This Plano Home has it all. 4 large bedrooms, 2 and half bath with full study with a HUGE backyard!. 3 bedrooms split on the other side from the Master. His/Hers Sink in Master Bath. Recessed Lighting. Located right by Gleneagles CC and many shops/Dining Spots. This will not last so come see! RENT: $2495.00/month, 2,456 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are on a case by case basis. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.renterswarehouse.com, click &quot;find a rental&quot; and type in the address to view the home. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on &quot;Apply for a lease&quot;, register for a Free Account, type in Dallas or Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 Cityview Drive have any available units?
4432 Cityview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4432 Cityview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4432 Cityview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 Cityview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4432 Cityview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4432 Cityview Drive offer parking?
No, 4432 Cityview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4432 Cityview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4432 Cityview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 Cityview Drive have a pool?
No, 4432 Cityview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4432 Cityview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4432 Cityview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 Cityview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4432 Cityview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4432 Cityview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4432 Cityview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

