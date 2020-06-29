All apartments in Plano
4429 Boston Drive

4429 Boston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4429 Boston Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THE ABSOLUTE BEST LOCATION IN PLANO... Park and Preston!!! Walk to local dining and shopping - Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Brick House Tavern, Katy Trail Ice House, Blue Goose, Starbucks, Chipotle, William Sonoma, Ulta, REI and hundreds of other stores and restaurants. What a fabulous location just north of George Bush with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and I-75. 2 Large living areas, 2 dining areas, Spacious master bedroom has his-hers closets, double sinks, additional vanity area. Great backyard, 2-car attached garage, and wonderful neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Boston Drive have any available units?
4429 Boston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4429 Boston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Boston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Boston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4429 Boston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4429 Boston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4429 Boston Drive offers parking.
Does 4429 Boston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 Boston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Boston Drive have a pool?
No, 4429 Boston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Boston Drive have accessible units?
No, 4429 Boston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Boston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4429 Boston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4429 Boston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4429 Boston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

