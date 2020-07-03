4429 Avebury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Just listed Plano Executive or Corporate Lease - Move In Ready! Minutes to Corporate at Legacy West. Home equipped with relocation VIP requested top of the line stainless steel appliances, including fridge, Samsung oven, microwave, washer and dryer. New shower and gorgeous trending ceramic wood look flooring throughout downstairs! Open, spacious, family friendly floorplan with plenty of natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with large island, granite countertops, plenty of storage and breakfast area. First floor owners suite offers luxurious bath with dual sinks, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms and large game room are upstairs. Covered cedar patio and yard complete this wonderful home.