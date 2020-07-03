All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4429 Avebury Drive

4429 Avebury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4429 Avebury Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Just listed Plano Executive or Corporate Lease - Move In Ready! Minutes to Corporate at Legacy West. Home equipped with relocation VIP requested top of the line stainless steel appliances, including fridge, Samsung oven, microwave, washer and dryer. New shower and gorgeous trending ceramic wood look flooring throughout downstairs! Open, spacious, family friendly floorplan with plenty of natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with large island, granite countertops, plenty of storage and breakfast area. First floor owners suite offers luxurious bath with dual sinks, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms and large game room are upstairs. Covered cedar patio and yard complete this wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Avebury Drive have any available units?
4429 Avebury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4429 Avebury Drive have?
Some of 4429 Avebury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 Avebury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Avebury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Avebury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4429 Avebury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4429 Avebury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4429 Avebury Drive offers parking.
Does 4429 Avebury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4429 Avebury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Avebury Drive have a pool?
No, 4429 Avebury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Avebury Drive have accessible units?
No, 4429 Avebury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Avebury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 Avebury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

