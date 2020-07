Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This light and bright home with vaulted ceiling has brand new wood floor downstairs and stairs. Conveniently located within walking distance to Exemplary Brochardt Elementary school, community pool, & Parks. This house has 4 big bedrooms, 3 full baths. Downstairs bedroom could be a study or playroom with full bath. Large kitchen with eating area and island.

Thanks for showing!!

New energy efficient windows will be installed on the east, west, and south side of the house on Oct 4.