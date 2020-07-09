All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:08 PM

4424 Riptide Lane

4424 Riptide Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4424 Riptide Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME READY FOR MOVE IN! 4-bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Energy Efficient Home with special Insulation, Ventilation and Radiant Barrier. All windows upgraded. Fresh paint throughout (including garage) and new carpets! Kitchen granite counters and new or like new SS appliances. All shower room and bathtub remodeled. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. 7' storage shed brings you extra room for garden tools and lawn equipment. Minutes walking to award winning Frisco ISD schools. Great location with community swimming pool, park, trail... 2-year lease is preferred!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Riptide Lane have any available units?
4424 Riptide Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Riptide Lane have?
Some of 4424 Riptide Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Riptide Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Riptide Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Riptide Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4424 Riptide Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4424 Riptide Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Riptide Lane offers parking.
Does 4424 Riptide Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 Riptide Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Riptide Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4424 Riptide Lane has a pool.
Does 4424 Riptide Lane have accessible units?
No, 4424 Riptide Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Riptide Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Riptide Lane has units with dishwashers.

