4424 Riptide Lane

BEAUTIFUL HOME READY FOR MOVE IN! 4-bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Energy Efficient Home with special Insulation, Ventilation and Radiant Barrier. All windows upgraded. Fresh paint throughout (including garage) and new carpets! Kitchen granite counters and new or like new SS appliances. All shower room and bathtub remodeled. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. 7' storage shed brings you extra room for garden tools and lawn equipment. Minutes walking to award winning Frisco ISD schools. Great location with community swimming pool, park, trail... 2-year lease is preferred!