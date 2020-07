Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect location and outstanding Plano ISD. This well maintained Highland one-story home is over 2400sqft with 4 BR and 3 full BTH. Vaulted high ceilings, spacious master bedroom with viewing of back yard. Kitchen with granite and island opens to living room, breakfast area and dining room. Easy showing and apply. Ready to move in. Come to view this rarely find home before it is gone.