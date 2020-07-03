Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4417 Riptide Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4417 Riptide Lane
Last updated November 2 2019 at 11:54 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4417 Riptide Lane
4417 Riptide Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4417 Riptide Lane, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Master down and 3 bedrooms and game room up this home has a great layout and a 3 car garage. Frisco ISD, walking distance to elementary school, community pool, playground and private lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4417 Riptide Lane have any available units?
4417 Riptide Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4417 Riptide Lane have?
Some of 4417 Riptide Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4417 Riptide Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Riptide Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Riptide Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4417 Riptide Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4417 Riptide Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4417 Riptide Lane offers parking.
Does 4417 Riptide Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Riptide Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Riptide Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4417 Riptide Lane has a pool.
Does 4417 Riptide Lane have accessible units?
No, 4417 Riptide Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Riptide Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 Riptide Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District