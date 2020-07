Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home on cul-de-sac close to 121 and Dallas North Tollway. This home features upgraded tile and hardwood flooring. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and upgraded fixtures. The renovated bathrooms have frameless shower and upgraded tile, cabinets, faucets and sinks. Fridge, Washer and Dryer included. No smokers. Pets negotiable but require screening. Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.