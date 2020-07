Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities garage

Beautiful home in sought after Plano ISD. Property features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Open concept with wood flooring in downstairs formal living room, formal dining, and living room. Kitchen has granite countertops, island, gas stove, and is open to breakfast and living area. New carpet upstairs and fresh sod in the backyard. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment.