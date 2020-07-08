All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:27 PM

4400 Giovanni Drive

4400 Giovanni Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Giovanni Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Cozy one story home nestled in a quiet West Plano neighborhood is ready for new occupants! Situated on a corner lot, this house is right across the from the neighborhood pool. This house features a split bedroom floor plan and a dedicated office space. Large kitchen opens to family room and has views of backyard. Backyard features a covered patio with ceiling fan.
Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Small to medium animals only and limit of 1. Tenants will be required to maintain foundation according to owner's instructions. Rental application and selection criteria available upon request. $50 application fee per adult living in house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Giovanni Drive have any available units?
4400 Giovanni Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 Giovanni Drive have?
Some of 4400 Giovanni Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Giovanni Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Giovanni Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Giovanni Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Giovanni Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Giovanni Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Giovanni Drive offers parking.
Does 4400 Giovanni Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Giovanni Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Giovanni Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4400 Giovanni Drive has a pool.
Does 4400 Giovanni Drive have accessible units?
No, 4400 Giovanni Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Giovanni Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Giovanni Drive has units with dishwashers.

