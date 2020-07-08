4400 Giovanni Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Cozy one story home nestled in a quiet West Plano neighborhood is ready for new occupants! Situated on a corner lot, this house is right across the from the neighborhood pool. This house features a split bedroom floor plan and a dedicated office space. Large kitchen opens to family room and has views of backyard. Backyard features a covered patio with ceiling fan.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Small to medium animals only and limit of 1. Tenants will be required to maintain foundation according to owner's instructions. Rental application and selection criteria available upon request. $50 application fee per adult living in house.