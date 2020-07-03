4340 Pearl Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Charming and Gorgeous West Plano family home on a quiet cul-de-sec street, with hardwood floors, granite countertops, glass shower and bathroom upgrades installed in 2016. Big family with tiled fireplace with high ceiling extended mantle, built-ins for T.V. and books. Breakfast area features bay window. Ceramic tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms. Divided bedrooms, separate vanities in master bath. Swimming pool is close by blocks. Excellent schools in the center of West Plano. Easy to access to high way from Hedgcoxe and Coit to dining and shopping areas. You must see it.