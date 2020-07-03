All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:41 AM

4340 Pearl Court

4340 Pearl Court · No Longer Available
Location

4340 Pearl Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Charming and Gorgeous West Plano family home on a quiet cul-de-sec street, with hardwood floors, granite countertops, glass shower and bathroom upgrades installed in 2016. Big family with tiled fireplace with high ceiling extended mantle, built-ins for T.V. and books. Breakfast area features bay window. Ceramic tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms. Divided bedrooms, separate vanities in master bath. Swimming pool is close by blocks. Excellent schools in the center of West Plano. Easy to access to high way from Hedgcoxe and Coit to dining and shopping areas. You must see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Pearl Court have any available units?
4340 Pearl Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4340 Pearl Court have?
Some of 4340 Pearl Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Pearl Court currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Pearl Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Pearl Court pet-friendly?
No, 4340 Pearl Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4340 Pearl Court offer parking?
No, 4340 Pearl Court does not offer parking.
Does 4340 Pearl Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 Pearl Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Pearl Court have a pool?
Yes, 4340 Pearl Court has a pool.
Does 4340 Pearl Court have accessible units?
No, 4340 Pearl Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Pearl Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4340 Pearl Court does not have units with dishwashers.

