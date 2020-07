Amenities

Very hard to find large single-story with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths in an outstanding neighborhood! Spacious rooms, lots of storage space, 2-car rear entry garage, 2 inch wood blinds through-out, ceramic tile flooring in the Kitchen and Breakfast Rooms,New carpet in all bedrooms, New c-tile in master bedroom bath, 3-way split bedrooms, full-sprinkler,security system, & so much more! This wont last long!Two year lease needed.