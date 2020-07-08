All apartments in Plano
4308 Palmdale Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:08 AM

4308 Palmdale Drive

4308 Palmdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Palmdale Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This beautifully updated home is in a prime location with great Plano schools. The family room is accommodated with a beautiful wood like flooring, large windows provided with great natural lighting to illuminate the well updated kitchen : nice quartz counter tops, an island. Stainless steel appliance, and a breakfast area with glass door which offers a beautiful view of the back yard covered with Pergola. The private master suite is separate from the other rooms and it contains a spa-like bathroom with dual vanities, garden jetted tub, Corian counter, framed mirrors, and great window seat, walking in closet. Close to SH 121, Legacy west, minutes from retails and schools, parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 Palmdale Drive have any available units?
4308 Palmdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 Palmdale Drive have?
Some of 4308 Palmdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 Palmdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4308 Palmdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 Palmdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4308 Palmdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4308 Palmdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4308 Palmdale Drive offers parking.
Does 4308 Palmdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 Palmdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 Palmdale Drive have a pool?
No, 4308 Palmdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4308 Palmdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4308 Palmdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 Palmdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 Palmdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

