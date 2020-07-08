4308 Palmdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This beautifully updated home is in a prime location with great Plano schools. The family room is accommodated with a beautiful wood like flooring, large windows provided with great natural lighting to illuminate the well updated kitchen : nice quartz counter tops, an island. Stainless steel appliance, and a breakfast area with glass door which offers a beautiful view of the back yard covered with Pergola. The private master suite is separate from the other rooms and it contains a spa-like bathroom with dual vanities, garden jetted tub, Corian counter, framed mirrors, and great window seat, walking in closet. Close to SH 121, Legacy west, minutes from retails and schools, parks