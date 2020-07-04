4305 Palmdale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

PICTURES ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING. ALL WALLS WERE PAINTED AFTER PICTURES WERE TAKEN SIMILAR TO COLOR OF BATHROOMS.

Very Nice Ranch Style home in a great neighborhood. This home has 3 BR, 2 BA, 2 Car Garage, 1,942 sq. ft. It also features:

- Wood and laminate flooring throughout

- Updated High Efficiency HVAC

- Open kitchen-living area

- Island in updated kitchen

- Recently updated bathrooms

- Split bedrooms

- 2nd living area could be great office or convert into 4th bedroom

- Located just down the street from community pool

- 2 Car garage



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Applicants must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.