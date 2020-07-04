All apartments in Plano
4305 Palmdale Drive
4305 Palmdale Drive

4305 Palmdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4305 Palmdale Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
PICTURES ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING. ALL WALLS WERE PAINTED AFTER PICTURES WERE TAKEN SIMILAR TO COLOR OF BATHROOMS.
Very Nice Ranch Style home in a great neighborhood. This home has 3 BR, 2 BA, 2 Car Garage, 1,942 sq. ft. It also features:
- Wood and laminate flooring throughout
- Updated High Efficiency HVAC
- Open kitchen-living area
- Island in updated kitchen
- Recently updated bathrooms
- Split bedrooms
- 2nd living area could be great office or convert into 4th bedroom
- Located just down the street from community pool
- 2 Car garage

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Applicants must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 Palmdale Drive have any available units?
4305 Palmdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 Palmdale Drive have?
Some of 4305 Palmdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 Palmdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Palmdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Palmdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4305 Palmdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4305 Palmdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4305 Palmdale Drive offers parking.
Does 4305 Palmdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 Palmdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Palmdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4305 Palmdale Drive has a pool.
Does 4305 Palmdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4305 Palmdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Palmdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 Palmdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

