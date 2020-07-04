4305 Palmdale Drive

Amenities
PICTURES ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING. ALL WALLS WERE PAINTED AFTER PICTURES WERE TAKEN SIMILAR TO COLOR OF BATHROOMS.
Very Nice Ranch Style home in a great neighborhood. This home has 3 BR, 2 BA, 2 Car Garage, 1,942 sq. ft. It also features:
- Wood and laminate flooring throughout
- Updated High Efficiency HVAC
- Open kitchen-living area
- Island in updated kitchen
- Recently updated bathrooms
- Split bedrooms
- 2nd living area could be great office or convert into 4th bedroom
- Located just down the street from community pool
- 2 Car garage
Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Applicants must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.