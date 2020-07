4300 Palmdale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

GORGEOUS NORTH PLANO HOME WITH EXEMPLARY PLANO ISD SCHOOLS! SUPER CLEAN & BRIGHT! NEW RESIDENTS CAN ENJOY BRAND NEW PAINT & CARPET THROUGHOUT! SUPERB FLOOR PLAN OFFERS STACKED FORMALS, GUEST SUITE DOWNSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH. COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE OPENS TO KITCHEN FOR COMFORTABLE LIVING. KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND ADJOINING BREAKFAST AREA. UPSTAIRS HAS A GRAND MASTER SUITE AND 2 GREAT SIZED BEDROOMS WITH UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY! SPACIOUS CORNER OFFERS HAS MATURE LANDSCAPING, GREAT ACCESS TO OPEN GREENBELT AND WALKING,BIKING TRAILS. MAKE THIS YOUR NEXT HOME! IT'S MOVE IN READY!